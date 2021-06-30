Included in the department’s June 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
June 15 - Damage to property on the 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North
June 16 - Theft on the 5800 block of Maryland Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 1-100 block of Willow Bend; 4800 block of Douglas Drive North
- Theft of a vehicle on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North
June 17 - Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
- Theft of a vehicle on the 3400 block of Perry Avenue North
- Assault on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
June 18 - Assault on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North
June 19 - Mail theft on the 6900 block of Valley Place North
- Robbery on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North
- Threat to inflict bodily harm on the 5400 block of Angeline Avenue North
June 20 - No reports
June 21 - Fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.