crystal pd badte3

Included in the department’s June 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:

June 15 - Damage to property on the 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North

June 16 - Theft on the 5800 block of Maryland Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 1-100 block of Willow Bend; 4800 block of Douglas Drive North

- Theft of a vehicle on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North

June 17 - Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

- Theft of a vehicle on the 3400 block of Perry Avenue North

- Assault on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

June 18 - Assault on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North

June 19 - Mail theft on the 6900 block of Valley Place North

- Robbery on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North

- Threat to inflict bodily harm on the 5400 block of Angeline Avenue North

June 20 - No reports

June 21 - Fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

