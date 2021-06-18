crystal police badge

Included in the Crystal Police Department’s June 1-7 reports were these incidents:

June 1 - Theft on Twin Lake Terrace

- Assault with a dangerous weapon at the intersection of Elmhurst Avenue North and 57th Avenue North.

June 2 - Theft and fraud on Maryland Avenue North

- Ineligible voter on the 5300 block of 48th Avenue North

June 3 - Drugs on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

June 4 - Assault on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North

June 5 - Drugs at the intersection of 51st Avenue North and County Road 81; 7900 block of Nicollet Avenue South

June 6 - Theft on the 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North

June 7 - Damage to property on the 2900 block of Florida Avenue North

- Domestic assault, illegal possession of a firearm, fleeing a police officer, and drugs at the intersection of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue

- Robbery at the intersection of 32nd Avenue North and Douglas Dive North

