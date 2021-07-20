crystal badge

Included in the department’s July 6-12 reports were these incidents:

July 6 - Theft of a vehicle reported on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 6000 block of Bass Lake Road

July 7 - Drugs on the 6500 block of 42nd Avenue North

- Vehicle theft reported on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North; 5800 block of 34th Avenue North; 6800 block of 39th Avenue North

- Fraud reported on the 5500 block of West Broadway; 2000 block of Willow Bend

- Assault reported on the 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue North

July 8 - Disorderly conduct reported on the 4900 block of West Broadway

- Damage to property on the 5900 block of Kentucky Avenue North

July 9 - Theft was reported on the 4700 block of Edgewood Avenue North

- Fleeing a police officer at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and Sherburne Avenue North

- Drugs at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Zane Avenue North

July 10 - Drugs reported on the 5500 block of West Broadway

July 11 - No incidents reported on the 3900 block of Douglas Drive North

July 12 - Damage to property reported

- Theft reported on the 5500 block of West Broadway

- Threat of violence on the 3500 block of Hampshire Avenue North

- An assault with a weapon was reported on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments