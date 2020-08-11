crystal badge

Included in the department’s July 29 to Aug. 5 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Aug. 3 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 4900 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

July 29 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue

Drugs

Aug. 3 - 3400 block of Douglas Drive North

Fraud with stolen card

July 29 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

July 30 - 200 block of Willow Bend

Theft

July 30 - 200 block of Willow Bend

July 31 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Aug. 3 - 3500 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Theft of a vehicle

Aug. 3 - 5200 block of Edgewood Avenue North; 4500 block of Jersey Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments