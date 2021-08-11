Included in the department’s July 27 through Aug. 2 reports were these incidents:
July 27 - A theft was reported on the 6700 block of Lombardy Lane.
- A lost person was reported on the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
- Property was located on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.
- A burglary was reported on the 7000 block of Dudley Avenue North.
July 28 - Threats of violence were reported on the 5400 block of West Broadway.
July 29 - More than 1.4 grams of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Highway 100.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3200 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Identity theft was reported on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- A theft was reported on the 6900 block of Bass Lake Road.
July 30 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Twin Lake Terrace.
- Theft by swindle was reported on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- A burglary was reported on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
July 31 - Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
- A theft was reported on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Following a traffic stop on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North, a motorist fled the scene.
Aug. 1 - A weapons violation was reported on the 6800 block of 56th Avenue North.
- A theft was reported at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- An assault was reported on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.
- Failure to supervise and prevent the spreading of a fire was reported on the 4300 block of Colorado Avenue North.
Aug. 2 - A missing person was reported on the 5700 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Drug possession was reported on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.