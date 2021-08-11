crystal pd badge

Included in the department’s July 27 through Aug. 2 reports were these incidents:

July 27 - A theft was reported on the 6700 block of Lombardy Lane.

- A lost person was reported on the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

- Property was located on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.

- A burglary was reported on the 7000 block of Dudley Avenue North.

July 28 - Threats of violence were reported on the 5400 block of West Broadway.

July 29 - More than 1.4 grams of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Highway 100.

- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3200 block of Welcome Avenue North.

- Identity theft was reported on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.

- A theft was reported on the 6900 block of Bass Lake Road.

July 30 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Twin Lake Terrace.

- Theft by swindle was reported on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.

- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- A burglary was reported on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

July 31 - Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of Willow Bend.

- A theft was reported on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Following a traffic stop on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North, a motorist fled the scene.

Aug. 1 - A weapons violation was reported on the 6800 block of 56th Avenue North.

- A theft was reported at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

- An assault was reported on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.

- Failure to supervise and prevent the spreading of a fire was reported on the 4300 block of Colorado Avenue North.

Aug. 2 - A missing person was reported on the 5700 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Drug possession was reported on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments