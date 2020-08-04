Included in the department’s July 22 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Assault
July 27- 5300 block of West Broadway; 4600 block of Brunswick Avenue North
Burglary
July 24 - 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue
July 28 - 5700 block of West Broadway
Criminal damage to property
July 22 - 5800 block of Crystal Airport Road; Willow Bend
Damage to property
July 22 - 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
July 24 - 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Drugs
July 22 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North
July 28 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North
Fleeing an officer
July 28 - Intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North
Fraud
July 27 - 5900 block of West Broadway
July 28 - 3800 block of Douglas Drive North
Mail theft
July 28 - 5000 block of 52nd Avenue North
Stolen property
July 28 - Intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North
Theft
July 22 - Willow Bend
July 24 - 4200 block of Welcome Avenue North
July 27 - 5400 block of Douglas Drive North; 5800 block of Nevada Avenue North
July 28 - 5400 block of 34th Place North; 5100 block of Hanson Court North; 5000 block of 52nd Avenue North
Vehicle theft
July 27 - 7200 block of 54th Avenue North
Weapons
July 22 - 5900 block of 36th Avenue North
July 28 - 4900 block of West Broadway
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
