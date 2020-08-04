crystal badge

Included in the department’s July 22 to 29 reports were these incidents:

Assault

July 27- 5300 block of West Broadway; 4600 block of Brunswick Avenue North

Burglary

July 24 - 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue

July 28 - 5700 block of West Broadway

Criminal damage to property

July 22 - 5800 block of Crystal Airport Road; Willow Bend

Damage to property

July 22 - 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

July 24 - 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Drugs

July 22 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North

July 28 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North

Fleeing an officer

July 28 - Intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North

Fraud

July 27 - 5900 block of West Broadway

July 28 - 3800 block of Douglas Drive North

Mail theft

July 28 - 5000 block of 52nd Avenue North

Stolen property

July 28 - Intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North

Theft

July 22 - Willow Bend

July 24 - 4200 block of Welcome Avenue North

July 27 - 5400 block of Douglas Drive North; 5800 block of Nevada Avenue North

July 28 - 5400 block of 34th Place North; 5100 block of Hanson Court North; 5000 block of 52nd Avenue North

Vehicle theft

July 27 - 7200 block of 54th Avenue North

Weapons

July 22 - 5900 block of 36th Avenue North

July 28 - 4900 block of West Broadway

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

