Included in the department’s July 20-26 reports were these incidents:
July 20 - A theft was reported on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- A driver was arrested on the 5600 block of County Road 81 for DWI, violating the open bottle law and driving after suspension.
July 21 - Theft by swindle was reported on the 4800 block of Idaho Avenue North.
July 22 - Vehicle theft was reported on the 6700 block of 34th Avenue North; 1300 block of Willow Bend.
- A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported at 34th Avenue North and Cruz Avenue North.
- Stolen property was recovered at Corvallis Avenue North and West Broadway.
July 23 - A driver fled police in a vehicle at 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Theft was reported on the 3200 block of Yates Avenue; 2700 block of Kentucky Avenue North; 5500 block of Douglas Road; 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft was reported on the 3900 block of Hampshire Avenue.
- Dissemination of pornographic work involving a minor under age 13 was reported on the 5600 block of 57th Avenue North.
- A driver was arrested for DWI on the 6600 block of 63rd Avenue North.
- A driver was arrested for DWI at 47th Avenue North and Xenia Avenue North.
July 24 - A trespass notice was served on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft was reported on the 5500 block of Douglas Road North.
July 25 - Theft was reported on the 4900 block of Lakeland Avenue;
- A driver fled police in a vehicle on the 5900 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Simple robbery was reported on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- Credit card fraud was reported on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- A missing person was reported on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.
July 26 - Theft by swindle was reported on the 3200 block of Xenia Avenue North.
- Compiled by Andrew Wig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.