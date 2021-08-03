crystal pd car

Included in the department’s July 20-26 reports were these incidents:

July 20 - A theft was reported on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- A driver was arrested on the 5600 block of County Road 81 for DWI, violating the open bottle law and driving after suspension.

July 21 - Theft by swindle was reported on the 4800 block of Idaho Avenue North.

July 22 - Vehicle theft was reported on the 6700 block of 34th Avenue North; 1300 block of Willow Bend.

- A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported at 34th Avenue North and Cruz Avenue North.

- Stolen property was recovered at Corvallis Avenue North and West Broadway.

July 23 - A driver fled police in a vehicle at 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Theft was reported on the 3200 block of Yates Avenue; 2700 block of Kentucky Avenue North; 5500 block of Douglas Road; 5600 block of West Broadway.

- Vehicle theft was reported on the 3900 block of Hampshire Avenue.

- Dissemination of pornographic work involving a minor under age 13 was reported on the 5600 block of 57th Avenue North.

- A driver was arrested for DWI on the 6600 block of 63rd Avenue North.

- A driver was arrested for DWI at 47th Avenue North and Xenia Avenue North.

July 24 - A trespass notice was served on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Theft was reported on the 5500 block of Douglas Road North.

July 25 - Theft was reported on the 4900 block of Lakeland Avenue;

- A driver fled police in a vehicle on the 5900 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Simple robbery was reported on the 5300 block of West Broadway.

- Credit card fraud was reported on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- A missing person was reported on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.

July 26 - Theft by swindle was reported on the 3200 block of Xenia Avenue North.

- Compiled by Andrew Wig

