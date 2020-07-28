crystal badge

Included in the department’s July 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Assault

July 15 - 100 block of Willow Bend

July 17 - Intersection of West Broadway and 57th Avenue North

July 20 - 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North; 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North

Burglary of commercial property

July 15 - 3100 block of Idaho Avenue North

July 20 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

July 17 - 100 block of Willow Bend

July 21 - 5800 block of Crystal Airport Road; 3000 block of Douglas Drive North

Disorderly conduct

July 17 - 900 block of Willow Bend; 6600 block of 36th Place North

July 20 - 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North

Domestic abuse

July 20 - 5600 block of Perry Avenue North

Fleeing officer in vehicle

July 17 - Intersection of West Broadway and 57th Avenue North

Fraud with a card

July 15 - 5500 block of West Broadway

July 16 - 6300 block of 56th Avenue North

July 20 - 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North

Identity theft

July 20 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road

Recovered vehicle

July 20 - 6400 block of Cloverdale Avenue North; 5500 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Robbery

July 20 - 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North

Theft

July 15 - 100 block of Willow Bend

July 16 - 200 block of Willow Bend

July 17 - 3500 block of Orchard Avenue North

July 20 - 5400 block of 34th Place North; 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North; 100 block of Willow Bend

July 21 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

