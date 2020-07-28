Included in the department’s July 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Assault
July 15 - 100 block of Willow Bend
July 17 - Intersection of West Broadway and 57th Avenue North
July 20 - 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North; 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North
Burglary of commercial property
July 15 - 3100 block of Idaho Avenue North
July 20 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Criminal damage to property
July 17 - 100 block of Willow Bend
July 21 - 5800 block of Crystal Airport Road; 3000 block of Douglas Drive North
Disorderly conduct
July 17 - 900 block of Willow Bend; 6600 block of 36th Place North
July 20 - 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North
Domestic abuse
July 20 - 5600 block of Perry Avenue North
Fleeing officer in vehicle
July 17 - Intersection of West Broadway and 57th Avenue North
Fraud with a card
July 15 - 5500 block of West Broadway
July 16 - 6300 block of 56th Avenue North
July 20 - 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North
Identity theft
July 20 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road
Recovered vehicle
July 20 - 6400 block of Cloverdale Avenue North; 5500 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Robbery
July 20 - 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North
Theft
July 15 - 100 block of Willow Bend
July 16 - 200 block of Willow Bend
July 17 - 3500 block of Orchard Avenue North
July 20 - 5400 block of 34th Place North; 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North; 100 block of Willow Bend
July 21 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
