Included in the department’s July 1 to 8 reports were these incidents:

Assault

July 6 - 6000 block of 36th Avenue North; 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North; 5500 block of Douglas Drive North; 6000 block of 56th Avenue North;5200 block of Hanson Court North

Burglary

July 7 - 6000 block of 2nd Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

July 1 - 6400 block of 56th Avenue North

July 6 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 5100 block of Florida Avenue North

July 7 - 6900 block of Bass Lake Road

Disorderly conduct

July 1 - 6400 block of 56th Avenue North

July 2 - 2700 block of Douglas Drive North

July 6 - 5500 block of Douglas Drive North

Drugs

July 6 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North

Fraud

July 6 - 6500 block of 62nd Avenue North

July 7 - 5200 block of Florida Avenue North; 5700 block of West Broadway; 2900 block of Douglas Drive North; 3100 block of Jersey Avenue North

Recovered vehicle

July 6 - 5100 block of West Broadway

Receiving stolen property

July 6 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North

Theft

July 1 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

July 2 - 5500 block of West Broadway

July 6 - 4900 block of West Broadway

Trespassing

July 6 - 7400 block of 59th Avenue North

Weapon possession without permit

July 6 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

