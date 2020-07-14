Included in the department’s July 1 to 8 reports were these incidents:
Assault
July 6 - 6000 block of 36th Avenue North; 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North; 5500 block of Douglas Drive North; 6000 block of 56th Avenue North;5200 block of Hanson Court North
Burglary
July 7 - 6000 block of 2nd Avenue North
Criminal damage to property
July 1 - 6400 block of 56th Avenue North
July 6 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 5100 block of Florida Avenue North
July 7 - 6900 block of Bass Lake Road
Disorderly conduct
July 1 - 6400 block of 56th Avenue North
July 2 - 2700 block of Douglas Drive North
July 6 - 5500 block of Douglas Drive North
Drugs
July 6 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North
Fraud
July 6 - 6500 block of 62nd Avenue North
July 7 - 5200 block of Florida Avenue North; 5700 block of West Broadway; 2900 block of Douglas Drive North; 3100 block of Jersey Avenue North
Recovered vehicle
July 6 - 5100 block of West Broadway
Receiving stolen property
July 6 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North
Theft
July 1 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
July 2 - 5500 block of West Broadway
July 6 - 4900 block of West Broadway
Trespassing
July 6 - 7400 block of 59th Avenue North
Weapon possession without permit
July 6 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
