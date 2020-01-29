Included in the department’s Jan. 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Jan. 15 - 3300 block of Nevada Avenue North
Jan. 17 - 3400 block of Florida Avenue North
Burglary
Jan. 17 - 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North
Jan. 21 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North
Controlled substance
Jan. 16 - 5300 block of Fairview Avenue North
Jan. 21 - 7800 block of 36th Avenue North
Criminal damage to property
Jan. 15 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North
Disorderly conduct
Jan. 16 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North
Jan. 17 - 3400 block of Florida Avenue North
Drugs
Jan. 21 - 7800 block of 36th Avenue North
Fraud
Jan. 16 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North
Jan. 21 - 5600 block of Maryland Avenue North
Jan. 21 - 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North
Harassment
Jan. 21 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
Pawning another’s property
Jan. 16 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Recovered vehicle
Jan. 21 - 5600 block of 32nd Avenue North
Theft
Jan. 15 - 2700 block of Florida Avenue North; 6300 block of 56th Avenue North; 5200 block of Hanson Court North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North
Jan. 16 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Jan. 21 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5600 block of Perry Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
