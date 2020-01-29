crystal badge

Included in the department’s Jan. 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Jan. 15 - 3300 block of Nevada Avenue North

Jan. 17 - 3400 block of Florida Avenue North

Burglary

Jan. 17 - 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North

Jan. 21 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North

Controlled substance

Jan. 16 - 5300 block of Fairview Avenue North

Jan. 21 - 7800 block of 36th Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

Jan. 15 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North

Disorderly conduct

Jan. 16 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North

Jan. 17 - 3400 block of Florida Avenue North

Drugs

Jan. 21 - 7800 block of 36th Avenue North

Fraud

Jan. 16 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North

Jan. 21 - 5600 block of Maryland Avenue North

Jan. 21 - 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North

Harassment

Jan. 21 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

Pawning another’s property

Jan. 16 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Recovered vehicle

Jan. 21 - 5600 block of 32nd Avenue North

Theft

Jan. 15 - 2700 block of Florida Avenue North; 6300 block of 56th Avenue North; 5200 block of Hanson Court North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North

Jan. 16 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Jan. 21 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5600 block of Perry Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

