Included in the department’s Jan. 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Jan. 8 - 6100 block of Florida Avenue North
Jan. 9 - 6500 block of 40th Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North; 5200 block of West Broadway
Jan. 10 - 5700 block of Bass Lake Road; 4500 block of Maryland Avenue North
Jan. 13 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 5600 block of Regent Avenue North
Burglary
Jan. 13 - 5200 block of Hampshire Avenue North
Controlled substance
Jan. 9 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North
Jan. 13 - 7700 block of 30th Avenue North
Criminal damage to property
Jan. 10 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North
Disorderly conduct
Jan. 8 - 6100 block of Florida Avenue North
Jan. 9 - 5200 block of West Broadway; 5500 block of West Broadway
Jan. 10 - 5700 block of Bass Lake Road
Jan. 13 - 5600 block of Regent Avenue North; 5000 block of 36th Avenue North
Drugs
Jan. 8 - Intersection of Grimes and 33rd avenues north
Fleeing a police officer
Jan. 13 - 7700 block of 30th Avenue North
Forgery
Jan. 13 - 6800 block of 36th Avenue North
Fraud
Jan. 8 - Willow Bend
Jan. 10 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Jan. 13 - 7700 block of 36th Avenue North
Identity theft
Jan. 10 - 4200 block of Kentucky Avenue North
Recovered motor vehicle
Jan. 13 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
Motor vehicle theft
Jan. 10 - 5400 block of Douglas Drive North
Theft
Jan. 8 - 5600 block of West Broadway; 5500 block of West Broadway; Willow Bend
Jan. 9 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North
Jan. 10 - 5600 block of West Broadway; 4800 block of Douglas Drive North
Jan. 13 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North; 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 6800 block of 36th Avenue North
Jan. 14 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 5500 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North; 4700 block of Twin Lake Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
