Included in the department’s Jan. 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Jan. 8 - 6100 block of Florida Avenue North

Jan. 9 - 6500 block of 40th Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North; 5200 block of West Broadway

Jan. 10 - 5700 block of Bass Lake Road; 4500 block of Maryland Avenue North

Jan. 13 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 5600 block of Regent Avenue North

Burglary

Jan. 13 - 5200 block of Hampshire Avenue North

Controlled substance

Jan. 9 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North

Jan. 13 - 7700 block of 30th Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

Jan. 10 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North

Disorderly conduct

Jan. 8 - 6100 block of Florida Avenue North

Jan. 9 - 5200 block of West Broadway; 5500 block of West Broadway

Jan. 10 - 5700 block of Bass Lake Road

Jan. 13 - 5600 block of Regent Avenue North; 5000 block of 36th Avenue North

Drugs

Jan. 8 - Intersection of Grimes and 33rd avenues north

Fleeing a police officer

Jan. 13 - 7700 block of 30th Avenue North

Forgery

Jan. 13 - 6800 block of 36th Avenue North

Fraud

Jan. 8 - Willow Bend

Jan. 10 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Jan. 13 - 7700 block of 36th Avenue North

Identity theft

Jan. 10 - 4200 block of Kentucky Avenue North

Recovered motor vehicle

Jan. 13 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Motor vehicle theft

Jan. 10 - 5400 block of Douglas Drive North

Theft

Jan. 8 - 5600 block of West Broadway; 5500 block of West Broadway; Willow Bend

Jan. 9 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North

Jan. 10 - 5600 block of West Broadway; 4800 block of Douglas Drive North

Jan. 13 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North; 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 6800 block of 36th Avenue North

Jan. 14 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 5500 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North; 4700 block of Twin Lake Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

