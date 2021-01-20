crystal badge

Included in the department’s Jan. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 6 - Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway and on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Assault at the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

Jan. 7 - Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Dangerous weapons and assault on the 3100 block of Welcome Avenue North.

Jan. 8 - Theft on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.

Jan. 9 - Burglary on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Fraud on the 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.

Jan. 10 - Theft on the 10 block of Willow Bend and on the 20 block of Willow Bend.

Jan. 11 - Theft on the 20 block of Willow Bend, the 6400 block of 56th Avenue North and the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Load comments