Included in the department’s Jan. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 6 - Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway and on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Assault at the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
Jan. 7 - Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Dangerous weapons and assault on the 3100 block of Welcome Avenue North.
Jan. 8 - Theft on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
Jan. 9 - Burglary on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Fraud on the 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 10 - Theft on the 10 block of Willow Bend and on the 20 block of Willow Bend.
Jan. 11 - Theft on the 20 block of Willow Bend, the 6400 block of 56th Avenue North and the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
