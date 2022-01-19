Included in the department’s Jan. 4-10 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 4 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Stalking and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 4800 block of Florida Avenue North.

- Theft and fleeing a police officer on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Identity theft on the 4100 block of Brunswick Avenue North.

Jan. 5 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired and driving after license suspension near the corner of Lakeland Avenue North and 47th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.

Jan. 6 - Identity theft on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Jan. 7 - Stalking and threats of violence on the 4800 block of Florida Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

Jan. 8 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- An animal bite near the corner of County Road 81 and Bass Lake Road.

Jan. 9 - Fifth-degree sale of marijuana, receiving stolen property and possession of ammunition/firearm near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway.

Jan. 10 - Second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary on the 6900 block of Lombardy Lane.

