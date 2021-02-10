Included in the department’s Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 27 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Jan. 28 - Drugs on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North.
- Theft on the 10 block of Willow Bend and on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Jan. 29 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 6800 block of 43rd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway and the 3500 block of Regent Avenue North.
Jan. 30 - Drugs at the intersection of France Avenue North and Highway 100.
- Identity theft on the 4700 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 3100 block of Jersey Avenue North.
- Robbery on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 31 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 1 - Burglary on the 10 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 4900 block of Quail Avenue North, the 5600 block of Elmhurst Avenue North and the 6600 block of Bass Lake Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.