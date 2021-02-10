crystal pd

Included in the department’s Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 27 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Jan. 28 - Drugs on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North.

- Theft on the 10 block of Willow Bend and on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Jan. 29 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 6800 block of 43rd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway and the 3500 block of Regent Avenue North.

Jan. 30 - Drugs at the intersection of France Avenue North and Highway 100.

- Identity theft on the 4700 block of Zane Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 3100 block of Jersey Avenue North.

- Robbery on the 5200 block of West Broadway.

Jan. 31 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 1 - Burglary on the 10 block of Willow Bend.

- Theft on the 4900 block of Quail Avenue North, the 5600 block of Elmhurst Avenue North and the 6600 block of Bass Lake Road.

