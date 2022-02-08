Included in the department’s Jan. 25-31 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 25 -Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 26 -Third-degree burglary on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 27 -Theft on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
-Third-degree damage to property on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
-Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 63rd Avenue North and Zane Avenue North.
Jan. 28 -Theft on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
-Receiving stolen property near the corner of Hampshire Avenue and 42nd Avenue North.
-Theft by swindle on the 2900 block of Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 29 -Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and speeding near the corner of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
-Third-degree driving while impaired on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
-Third-degree burglary on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
-Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of I-394 and Shelard Parkway.
Jan. 30 -Receiving stolen property, possessing ammunition and/or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, driving after license revocation and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.
-Carrying or possessing a firearm without a permit in a public place and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Zane Avenue North and 39th Avenue North.
-Third-degree driving while impaired, failing to stop after collision and driving after license revocation near the corner of Elmhurst Avenue North 56th Avenue North.
Jan. 31 -Driver failed to stop after collision near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Quail Avenue North.
