Included in the department’s Jan. 18-24 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 18 -Possession of ammunition or firearm with a previous felony conviction on the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue North.
Jan. 19 -Traffic collision with driver failing to give information on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
-Traffic collision with driver failing to stop for collision near the corner of Winnetka Avenue North and 35th Avenue North.
-Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Jan. 20 -Theft on the 5400 block of Maryland Avenue North.
-Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
-A hit-and-run motor vehicle collision on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
-Third-degree damage to property on the 6700 block of Valley Place North.
-Theft, second-degree burglary and third-degree damage to property on the 6900 block of Hill Place North.
Jan. 21 -Identity theft on the 3800 block of Xenia Avenue North.
-Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Jan. 22 -Third-degree driving while impaired and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol with a concentration of 0.10 or more near the corner of Welcome Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 24 -Third-degree driving while impaired and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard.
-Theft of a motor vehicle on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
-Fourth-degree damage to property on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
