Included in the department’s Jan. 17 through 23 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 17 - Third-degree damage to property on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 5100 block of 53rd Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer and damage to a squad car on the 7100 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Jan. 18 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 5800 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 5900 block of Idaho Avenue North.
- Mail theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Jan. 19 - Receiving stolen property on the 5700 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Giving an officer a false name near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Yates Avenue North.
Jan. 20 - Theft by swindle on the 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Trespass notice served on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
Jan. 21 - Theft and trespassing on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 6000 block of County Road 81.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3400 block of Kyle Avenue North.
Jan. 23 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft and trespass notice served on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
