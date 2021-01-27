Included in the department’s Jan. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 13 - Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North, 2900 block of Douglas Drive North, 7000 block of 36th Avenue North, 4500 block of Brunswick Avenue North and Willow Bend.
Jan. 14 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.
Jan. 15 - Fraud on the 3400 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North and on the 5700 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 16 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
Jan. 17 - Theft on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Assault on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Tampering with a vehicle on the 7200 block of 58th Avenue North.
Jan. 18 - Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.