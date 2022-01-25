Included in the department’s Jan. 11-17 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 11 - Theft, fleeing a police officer, giving an officer a false name and obstructing the legal process on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Robbery near the corner of 57th Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.

Jan. 12 - Theft on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.

- A warrant arrest following the failure to obey a traffic control device, giving an officer a false name and driving after license revocation.

Jan. 13 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

Jan. 14 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Jan. 15 - Theft on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.

Jan. 16 - Two reports of theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Jan. 17 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and 63rd Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- A driver involved in a collision failed to stop for collision near the corner of County Road 81 and Bass Lake Road.

