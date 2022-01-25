Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Included in the department’s Jan. 11-17 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 11 - Theft, fleeing a police officer, giving an officer a false name and obstructing the legal process on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Robbery near the corner of 57th Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.
Jan. 12 - Theft on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.
- A warrant arrest following the failure to obey a traffic control device, giving an officer a false name and driving after license revocation.
Jan. 13 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Jan. 14 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Jan. 15 - Theft on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.
Jan. 16 - Two reports of theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Jan. 17 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and 63rd Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property on the 3500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- A driver involved in a collision failed to stop for collision near the corner of County Road 81 and Bass Lake Road.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.