Included in the department’s Jan. 10-16 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 10 - Theft on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 3300 block of Winpark Drive.
- Third-degree burglary on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree burglary and theft on the 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft-by-swindle on the 3800 block of Yates Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 5100 block of Angeline Avenue North.
Jan. 11 - Third-degree burglary on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Trespass notice served on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Three warrant arrests on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Mail theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Jan. 12 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5900 block of Idaho Avenue North.
- Registering an ineligible voter on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5800 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Jan. 13 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.
- Speeding, tampering with a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer and receiving stolen property near the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle on the 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property and theft on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle accident with injury near the corner of West Broadway and Fairview Avenue North.
- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 14 - Motor vehicle accident with property damage near the corner of 52nd Avenue North and Louisiana Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
Jan. 15 - Driving after license cancellation near the corner of Regent Avenue North and 36th Avenue North.
Jan. 16 - Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fifth-degree assault on the 5500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
