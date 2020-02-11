crystal police

Included in the department’s Jan. 29 to Feb. 5 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Jan. 29 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North

Feb. 3 - Intersection of 33rd and Nevada avenues north

Burglary

Jan. 29 - 5300 block of West Broadway

Controlled substance

Feb. 3 - 5000 block of Welcome Avenue North; 36th Avenue North on Highway 100 ramp

Criminal damage to property

Jan. 29 - 7400 block of 59th Avenue North

Damage to property

Jan. 29 - 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North

Disorderly conduct

Feb. 3 - Intersection of 33rd and Nevada avenues north; 4200 block of Kentucky Avenue North

Drugs

Feb. 3 - Intersection of 36th and Kyle avenues north

Fleeing an officer

Feb. 3 - Intersection of 36th and Kyle avenues north

Fraud

Jan. 30 - 5700 block of 43rd Avenue North

Fraud with a card

Jan. 29 - 3500 block of Georgia Avenue North

Fraud with identity theft

Jan. 29 - 6300 block of 27th Avenue North

Fraud by swindle

Jan. 29 - 6900 block of 54th Avenue North

Aid and abetting a crime

Feb. 3 - Intersection of 36th and Kyle avenues north

Giving false name

Feb. 3 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard; intersection of 36th and Kyle avenues north

Possessing and receiving stolen property

Jan. 29 - Intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 169

Feb. 3 - Intersection of 33rd and Nevada avenues north

Tampering with a motor vehicle

Jan. 29 - Intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 169

Theft

Jan. 29 - 7400 block of 36th Avenue; 6300 block of 27th Avenue North

Jan. 31 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North

Feb. 3 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North

Feb. 4 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Theft of motor vehicle

Jan. 30 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Trespassing

Jan. 29 - 5600 block of West Broadway

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

