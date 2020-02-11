Included in the department’s Jan. 29 to Feb. 5 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Jan. 29 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North
Feb. 3 - Intersection of 33rd and Nevada avenues north
Burglary
Jan. 29 - 5300 block of West Broadway
Controlled substance
Feb. 3 - 5000 block of Welcome Avenue North; 36th Avenue North on Highway 100 ramp
Criminal damage to property
Jan. 29 - 7400 block of 59th Avenue North
Damage to property
Jan. 29 - 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North
Disorderly conduct
Feb. 3 - Intersection of 33rd and Nevada avenues north; 4200 block of Kentucky Avenue North
Drugs
Feb. 3 - Intersection of 36th and Kyle avenues north
Fleeing an officer
Feb. 3 - Intersection of 36th and Kyle avenues north
Fraud
Jan. 30 - 5700 block of 43rd Avenue North
Fraud with a card
Jan. 29 - 3500 block of Georgia Avenue North
Fraud with identity theft
Jan. 29 - 6300 block of 27th Avenue North
Fraud by swindle
Jan. 29 - 6900 block of 54th Avenue North
Aid and abetting a crime
Feb. 3 - Intersection of 36th and Kyle avenues north
Giving false name
Feb. 3 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard; intersection of 36th and Kyle avenues north
Possessing and receiving stolen property
Jan. 29 - Intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 169
Feb. 3 - Intersection of 33rd and Nevada avenues north
Tampering with a motor vehicle
Jan. 29 - Intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 169
Theft
Jan. 29 - 7400 block of 36th Avenue; 6300 block of 27th Avenue North
Jan. 31 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North
Feb. 3 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North
Feb. 4 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Theft of motor vehicle
Jan. 30 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
Trespassing
Jan. 29 - 5600 block of West Broadway
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.