Included in the department’s reports for May 27 to June 3 were these incidents:
May 28 - Fraud along the 7000 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle along the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North.
May 29 - Property damage along the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Reckless discharge of firearm near 36th and Nevada avenues north.
June 1 - Burglary along the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Burglary along the 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing.
- Property damage along the 5000 and 5200 blocks of West Broadway.
- Property damage along the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Fraud along the 7000 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft along the 2900 block of Douglas Drive North.
June 2 - Burglary along the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Included in the department’s reports for May 27 to June 3 were these arrests:
May 28 - A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a weapon and driving after revocation along the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
May 29 - A 59-year-old Blaine man was arrested for property damage, driving while impaired and driving after revocation near Wilshire Boulevard and County Road 81.
May 31 - A 34-year-old Crystal man was arrested for careless driving near Wilshire Boulevard and County Road 81.
June 1 - A 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for second-degree burglary along the 5500 block of West Broadway.
