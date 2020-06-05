Included in the department’s reports for May 27 to June 3 were these incidents:

May 28 - Fraud along the 7000 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Theft by swindle along the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North.

May 29 - Property damage along the 4900 block of West Broadway.

- Reckless discharge of firearm near 36th and Nevada avenues north.

June 1 - Burglary along the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Burglary along the 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing.

- Property damage along the 5000 and 5200 blocks of West Broadway.

- Property damage along the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Fraud along the 7000 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle theft along the 2900 block of Douglas Drive North.

June 2 - Burglary along the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Included in the department’s reports for May 27 to June 3 were these arrests:

May 28 - A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a weapon and driving after revocation along the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

May 29 - A 59-year-old Blaine man was arrested for property damage, driving while impaired and driving after revocation near Wilshire Boulevard and County Road 81.

May 31 - A 34-year-old Crystal man was arrested for careless driving near Wilshire Boulevard and County Road 81.

June 1 - A 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for second-degree burglary along the 5500 block of West Broadway.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments