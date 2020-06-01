Included in the department’s reports for May 20 to 27 were these incidents:
May 20 - Forgery along the 7000 block of Bass Lake Road.
May 21 - Assault along the 5600 block of West Broadway.
May 22 - Criminal damage to property along the 5900 block of 29th Place North.
- Theft along the 3100 block of Idaho Avenue North.
- Forgery along the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road.
May 25 - Domestic assault along the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.
May 26 - Fraud along the 4700 block of Adair Court North.
- Identity theft along the 6000 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
- Simple robbery along the 5600 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Theft along the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Domestic assault along the 5600 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Criminal damage to property along the 6600 block of 41st Place North.
Included in the department’s reports for May 20 to 27 were these arrests:
May 22 - A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired and speeding near Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
- A 33-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct along the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.
- A 40-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle near Douglas Drive and 47th Avenue North.
- A 41-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for first-degree driving while impaired, driving without valid license and speeding near Idaho and 36th avenues north.
- A 25-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for driving while impaired, driving after revocation and speeding along the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
