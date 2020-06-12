Included in the department’s June 3 to 10 reports were these incidents:

Assault

June 3 - 5100 block of 56th Avenue North; 4100 block of Douglas Drive North

June 8 - 6200 block of Bass Lake Road; 7000 block of Dudley Avenue North

Controlled substance

June 3 - 5100 block of 56th Avenue North

June 8 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue North

June 9 - 4800 block of Hampshire Avenue North; 7300 block of 56th Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

June 3 - 6200 block of 56th Avenue North

June 5 - 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North

June 8 - 6600 block of 41st Place North

Disorderly conduct

June 8 - 7000 block of Dudley Avenue North

June 9 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North

Drugs

June 9 - Intersection of 39th Avenue North and Perry Avenue North

Fleeing police officer

June 3 - 5100 block of 56th Avenue North

June 5 - Intersection of 36th and Zane avenues north

June 9 - Intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north

Fraud June 5 - 5600 block of Quail Avenue North

June 9 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue

Identity theft

June 9 - 7000 block of 36th Avenue North

Pawning of another’s property

June 5 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Robbery

June 9 - 6200 block of Elmhurst Avenue North

Stalking

June 8 - 6600 block of 41st Place North

Theft

June 3 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North; 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North

June 5 - 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North; 3600 block of Welcome Avenue North

June 9 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road

Vehicle theft

June 9 - Willow Bend

Weapon possession

June 3 - 5100 block of 36th Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

