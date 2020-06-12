Included in the department’s June 3 to 10 reports were these incidents:
Assault
June 3 - 5100 block of 56th Avenue North; 4100 block of Douglas Drive North
June 8 - 6200 block of Bass Lake Road; 7000 block of Dudley Avenue North
Controlled substance
June 3 - 5100 block of 56th Avenue North
June 8 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Lakeland Avenue North
June 9 - 4800 block of Hampshire Avenue North; 7300 block of 56th Avenue North
Criminal damage to property
June 3 - 6200 block of 56th Avenue North
June 5 - 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North
June 8 - 6600 block of 41st Place North
Disorderly conduct
June 8 - 7000 block of Dudley Avenue North
June 9 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North
Drugs
June 9 - Intersection of 39th Avenue North and Perry Avenue North
Fleeing police officer
June 3 - 5100 block of 56th Avenue North
June 5 - Intersection of 36th and Zane avenues north
June 9 - Intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north
Fraud June 5 - 5600 block of Quail Avenue North
June 9 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue
Identity theft
June 9 - 7000 block of 36th Avenue North
Pawning of another’s property
June 5 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Robbery
June 9 - 6200 block of Elmhurst Avenue North
Stalking
June 8 - 6600 block of 41st Place North
Theft
June 3 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North; 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North
June 5 - 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North; 3600 block of Welcome Avenue North
June 9 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road
Vehicle theft
June 9 - Willow Bend
Weapon possession
June 3 - 5100 block of 36th Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.