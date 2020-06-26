Included in the department’s June 17 to 24 reports were these incidents:

Assault

June 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway; 4900 block of West Broadway

June 19 - 5900 block of West Broadway

June 23 - 6100 block of Kentucky Avenue North; 5200 block of West Broadway

Burglary

June 22 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Controlled substance

June 19 - Intersection of Quail and 36th avenues north

June 22 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North

Criminal damage to property

June 17 - 2700 block of Vale Crest Road; 5200 block of Douglas Drive North

June 22 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North; 3700 block of Zane Avenue North

Dangerous use of weapons

June 23 - 6100 block of Kentucky Avenue North

Disorderly conduct

June 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway; 4600 block of West Broadway

Domestic

June 22 - Intersection of 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North

June 23 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North

Fraud

June 19 - 5300 block of Perry Avenue North

Theft

June 17 - 4700 block of Xenia Avenue North; 3500 block of Noble Avenue North; 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 5200 block of 56th Avenue North

June 19 - 3700 block of Yates Avenue North; 7300 block of 56th Avenue North; 6800 block of 46th Avenue North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North

June 22 - 5400 block of 34th Place North; 5200 block of 36th Avenue North; 5500 block of Welcome Avenue North

June 23 - 7000 block of 52nd Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

