Included in the department’s June 17 to 24 reports were these incidents:
Assault
June 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway; 4900 block of West Broadway
June 19 - 5900 block of West Broadway
June 23 - 6100 block of Kentucky Avenue North; 5200 block of West Broadway
Burglary
June 22 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Controlled substance
June 19 - Intersection of Quail and 36th avenues north
June 22 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North
Criminal damage to property
June 17 - 2700 block of Vale Crest Road; 5200 block of Douglas Drive North
June 22 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North; 3700 block of Zane Avenue North
Dangerous use of weapons
June 23 - 6100 block of Kentucky Avenue North
Disorderly conduct
June 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway; 4600 block of West Broadway
Domestic
June 22 - Intersection of 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North
June 23 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North
Fraud
June 19 - 5300 block of Perry Avenue North
Theft
June 17 - 4700 block of Xenia Avenue North; 3500 block of Noble Avenue North; 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 5200 block of 56th Avenue North
June 19 - 3700 block of Yates Avenue North; 7300 block of 56th Avenue North; 6800 block of 46th Avenue North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North
June 22 - 5400 block of 34th Place North; 5200 block of 36th Avenue North; 5500 block of Welcome Avenue North
June 23 - 7000 block of 52nd Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
