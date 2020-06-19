Included in the department’s June 10 to 17 reports were these incidents:
Assault
June 15 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North
June 16 - 5500 block of Yates Avenue North
Controlled substance
June 10 - 4800 block of West Broadway
Criminal damage to property
June 12 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North
June 15 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
June 16 - 300 block of Willow Bend; 4600 block of Colorado Avenue North
Disorderly conduct
June 15 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North
June 16 - 5500 block of Yates Avenue North
Domestic
June 15 - 5800 block of Perry Avenue North
Drug possession
June 10 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North
Fraud
June 12 - 4500 block of Louisiana Avenue North
June 15 - 5500 block of West Broadway
June 16 - 4600 block of Colorado Avenue North; 4300 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 5400 block of Douglas Drive North
Providing false name to officer
June 15 - 6000 block of County Road 81
Recovered motor vehicle
June 12 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
Stolen property
June 15 - 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North; intersection of Douglas Drive North and 40th Avenue North
June 16 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard
Tampering with a motor vehicle
June 15 - 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North; intersection of Douglas Drive North and 40th Avenue North
Theft
June 11 - 4800 block of Jersey Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
June 15 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
June 16 - 4600 block of Colorado Avenue; 4300 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 6800 block of Bass Lake Road
Weapons
June 15 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and Medicine Lake Road
June 15 - 6000 block of County Road 81
June 16 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.