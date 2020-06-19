Included in the department’s June 10 to 17 reports were these incidents:

Assault

June 15 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North

June 16 - 5500 block of Yates Avenue North

Controlled substance

June 10 - 4800 block of West Broadway

Criminal damage to property

June 12 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North

June 15 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

June 16 - 300 block of Willow Bend; 4600 block of Colorado Avenue North

Disorderly conduct

June 15 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North

June 16 - 5500 block of Yates Avenue North

Domestic

June 15 - 5800 block of Perry Avenue North

Drug possession

June 10 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North

Fraud

June 12 - 4500 block of Louisiana Avenue North

June 15 - 5500 block of West Broadway

June 16 - 4600 block of Colorado Avenue North; 4300 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 5400 block of Douglas Drive North

Providing false name to officer

June 15 - 6000 block of County Road 81

Recovered motor vehicle

June 12 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

Stolen property

June 15 - 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North; intersection of Douglas Drive North and 40th Avenue North

June 16 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard

Tampering with a motor vehicle

June 15 - 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North; intersection of Douglas Drive North and 40th Avenue North

Theft

June 11 - 4800 block of Jersey Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

June 15 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

June 16 - 4600 block of Colorado Avenue; 4300 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 6800 block of Bass Lake Road

Weapons

June 15 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and Medicine Lake Road

June 15 - 6000 block of County Road 81

June 16 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

