Included in the department’s Aug. 5 to 12 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Aug. 10 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North; 5500 block of West Broadway

Aug. 11 - 5900 block of Perry Avenue North

Burglary

Aug. 7 - 8300 block of 32nd Place North

Aug. 10 - 5400 block of Louisiana Avenue North

Controlled substance

Aug. 7 - 5300 block of West Broadway

Criminal damage to property

Aug. 5 - Intersection of 47th and Orchard avenues north

Aug. 11 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North

Fleeing officer

Aug. 7 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100

Aug. 10 - 3400 block of Hampshire Avenue North

Fraud

Aug. 7 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Aug. 11 - 3300 block of Zane Avenue North

Theft

Aug. 5 - 5300 block of West Broadway

Aug. 7 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 5400 block of Douglas Drive North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 6000 block of 56th Avenue North

Aug. 10 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North; 5500 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Aug. 11 - 7800 block of 36th Avenue North; 4700 block of Yates Avenue North; 4800 block of Douglas Drive North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

