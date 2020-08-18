Included in the department’s Aug. 5 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Aug. 10 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North; 5500 block of West Broadway
Aug. 11 - 5900 block of Perry Avenue North
Burglary
Aug. 7 - 8300 block of 32nd Place North
Aug. 10 - 5400 block of Louisiana Avenue North
Controlled substance
Aug. 7 - 5300 block of West Broadway
Criminal damage to property
Aug. 5 - Intersection of 47th and Orchard avenues north
Aug. 11 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North
Fleeing officer
Aug. 7 - Intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100
Aug. 10 - 3400 block of Hampshire Avenue North
Fraud
Aug. 7 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Aug. 11 - 3300 block of Zane Avenue North
Theft
Aug. 5 - 5300 block of West Broadway
Aug. 7 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 5400 block of Douglas Drive North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 6000 block of 56th Avenue North
Aug. 10 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North; 5500 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Aug. 11 - 7800 block of 36th Avenue North; 4700 block of Yates Avenue North; 4800 block of Douglas Drive North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.