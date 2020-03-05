crystal badge

Included in the department’s Feb. 19 to 26 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Feb. 24 - on the 5400 block of Unity; Avenue North; 5400 block of Douglas Drive

Criminal damage to property

Feb. 24 - 6600 block of 41st Place North

Disorderly conduct

Feb. 24 - 5400 block of Douglas Drive North; 5400 block of Unity Avenue North

Drugs

Feb. 20 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Feb. 24 - 3100 block of Douglas Drive North

Forgery

Feb. 25 - 2900 block of Jersey Avenue North

Fraud with a card

Feb. 21 - Intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81

Feb. 25 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road

Obstruction

Feb. 19 - 5700 block of Perry Avenue North

Feb. 24 - 5400 block of Unity Avenue North; intersection of 36th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North

Theft by swindle

Feb. 25 - 5700 block of Yates Avenue North

Theft

Feb. 19 - Intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81

Feb. 24 - 100 block of Willow Bend; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5500 block of Douglas Drive North; 5600 block of Perry Avenue North

Feb. 25 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; 6100 block of 42nd Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

