Included in the department’s Feb. 12 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Feb. 12 - Intersection of 47th and Georgia avenues

Feb. 13 - 6400 block of 34th Avenue North; 3500 block of Jersey Avenue North

Controlled substance

Feb. 18 - Intersection of 53rd and Louisiana avenues

Criminal damage to property

Feb. 18 - 5000 block of Angeline Avenue North

Disorderly conduct

Feb. 12 - Intersection of 47th and Georgia avenues

Feb. 18 - 200 block of Willow Bend

Drugs

Feb. 12 - 2500 block of Harriet Avenue

Feb. 18 - Intersection of 56th Avenue and County Road 81

Fleeing police officer on foot

Feb. 14 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Fraud

Feb. 13 - 5100 block of Florida Avenue North

Feb. 14 - 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North

False identification

Feb. 14 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Robbery

Feb. 12 - 5300 block of West Broadway

Tampering with a motor vehicle

Feb. 18 - 200 block of Willow Bend

Theft

Feb. 12 - 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue

Feb. 13 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Feb. 14 - 5500 block of West Broadway

Feb. 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5600 block of West Broadway; 5600 block of West Broadway; 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North

Vehicle theft

Feb. 18 - 200 block of Willow Bend

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

