Included in the department’s Feb. 12 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Feb. 12 - Intersection of 47th and Georgia avenues
Feb. 13 - 6400 block of 34th Avenue North; 3500 block of Jersey Avenue North
Controlled substance
Feb. 18 - Intersection of 53rd and Louisiana avenues
Criminal damage to property
Feb. 18 - 5000 block of Angeline Avenue North
Disorderly conduct
Feb. 12 - Intersection of 47th and Georgia avenues
Feb. 18 - 200 block of Willow Bend
Drugs
Feb. 12 - 2500 block of Harriet Avenue
Feb. 18 - Intersection of 56th Avenue and County Road 81
Fleeing police officer on foot
Feb. 14 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Fraud
Feb. 13 - 5100 block of Florida Avenue North
Feb. 14 - 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North
False identification
Feb. 14 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Robbery
Feb. 12 - 5300 block of West Broadway
Tampering with a motor vehicle
Feb. 18 - 200 block of Willow Bend
Theft
Feb. 12 - 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue
Feb. 13 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Feb. 14 - 5500 block of West Broadway
Feb. 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5600 block of West Broadway; 5600 block of West Broadway; 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North
Vehicle theft
Feb. 18 - 200 block of Willow Bend
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.