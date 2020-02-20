car

Included in the department’s Feb. 5 to 12 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Feb. 6 - 5800 block of Orchard Avenue North

Feb. 7 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

Feb. 11- 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North

Controlled substance

Feb. 10 - Intersection of Bass Lake Road and County Highway 81

Criminal damage to property

Feb. 10 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North

Damage to property

Feb. 7 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North

Disturbing the peace

Feb. 7 - 200 block of Willow Bend; 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

Fleeing a police officer in motor vehicle

Feb. 10 - Intersection of Bass Lake Road and County Highway 81

Fraud with card

Feb. 10 - 5400 block of 51st Avenue North

Feb. 11 - 3600 block of Yates Avenue North

Fraud by financial exploitation

Feb. 6 - 5900 block of Idaho Avenue North

Feb. 11 - 5900 block of West Broadway

Fraud identity theft

Feb. 10 - 5000 block of Angeline Avenue North

Fraud by swindle

Feb. 10 - 4900 block of Quail Avenue North

Obstruction

Feb. 10 - Intersection of Bass Lake Road and County Highway 81

Recovered vehicle

Feb. 6 - 3200 block of Zane Avenue North

Theft

Feb. 6 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North

Feb. 10 - 3500 block of Douglas Drive North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North

Feb. 11 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Theft of a motor vehicle

Feb. 5 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

Feb. 7 - 3500 block of Willow Bend; 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.

