Included in the department’s Feb. 5 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Feb. 6 - 5800 block of Orchard Avenue North
Feb. 7 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
Feb. 11- 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North
Controlled substance
Feb. 10 - Intersection of Bass Lake Road and County Highway 81
Criminal damage to property
Feb. 10 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North
Damage to property
Feb. 7 - 4800 block of Douglas Drive North
Disturbing the peace
Feb. 7 - 200 block of Willow Bend; 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
Fleeing a police officer in motor vehicle
Feb. 10 - Intersection of Bass Lake Road and County Highway 81
Fraud with card
Feb. 10 - 5400 block of 51st Avenue North
Feb. 11 - 3600 block of Yates Avenue North
Fraud by financial exploitation
Feb. 6 - 5900 block of Idaho Avenue North
Feb. 11 - 5900 block of West Broadway
Fraud identity theft
Feb. 10 - 5000 block of Angeline Avenue North
Fraud by swindle
Feb. 10 - 4900 block of Quail Avenue North
Obstruction
Feb. 10 - Intersection of Bass Lake Road and County Highway 81
Recovered vehicle
Feb. 6 - 3200 block of Zane Avenue North
Theft
Feb. 6 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North
Feb. 10 - 3500 block of Douglas Drive North; 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North
Feb. 11 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
Theft of a motor vehicle
Feb. 5 - 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
Feb. 7 - 3500 block of Willow Bend; 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
