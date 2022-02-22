Included in the department’s Feb. 8-14 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 8 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct on the 5300 block of 54th Avenue North.

- A driver failed to stop after a collision on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

Feb. 9 - Theft on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.

- Simple robbery on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

Feb. 10 - A driver failed to stop after a collision on the 4700 block of 58th Avenue North.

Feb. 11 - Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- A crime of violence, firearm or ammunition violation, driving after license suspension, speeding and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Quail Avenue North.

Feb. 12 - Third-degree burglary on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.

- A driver failed to stop after a collision on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Recklessly handling or using a dangerous weapon on the 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 13 - Third-degree driving while impaired and after license revocation on the 5100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.

