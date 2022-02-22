Included in the department’s Feb. 8-14 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 8 -Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct on the 5300 block of 54th Avenue North.
-A driver failed to stop after a collision on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
-Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
Feb. 9 -Theft on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
-Simple robbery on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Feb. 10 -A driver failed to stop after a collision on the 4700 block of 58th Avenue North.
Feb. 11 -Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
-A crime of violence, firearm or ammunition violation, driving after license suspension, speeding and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Quail Avenue North.
Feb. 12 -Third-degree burglary on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.
-A driver failed to stop after a collision on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
-Recklessly handling or using a dangerous weapon on the 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 13 -Third-degree driving while impaired and after license revocation on the 5100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
-Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
-Disorderly conduct on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.