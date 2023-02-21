Included in the department’s Feb. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 7 - Warrant arrest, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving an officer a false name, obstructing the legal process and fleeing an officer on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue.
Feb. 8 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5300 block off 36th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest, theft, fifth-degree drug possession, giving an officer a false name and fleeing an officer on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Warrant arrest, fifth-degree drug possession, giving an officer a false name and fleeing an officer on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Feb. 10 - Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property near the corner of 32nd Avenue North and Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Feb. 11 - Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Trespassing on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue North.
- Drug possession near the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 45th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 54th Avenue North and West Broadway.
Feb. 12 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and 63rd Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 51st Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Theft on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.
Feb. 13 - Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired on the 7200 block of 32nd Avenue North.
