Included in the Crystal Police department’s Feb. 3-10 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 3 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue; 3300 block of Nevada Avenue North.
Feb. 4 - No reports posted.
Feb. 5 - Theft on the 3000 block of Sumpter Avenue North; 5200 block of 35th Avenue North.
Feb. 6 - No reports posted.
Feb. 7 - No reports posted.
Feb. 8 - Damage to property on the 3500 block o Brunswick Avenue North
- Theft on the 3500 block of Florida Avenue North.
Feb. 9 - Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
