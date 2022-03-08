Included in the department’s Feb. 22-28 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 22 - Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Feb. 23 - Driving in an uninsured vehicle after license revocation on the 3700 block of Adair Avenue North.
Feb. 24 - Driving after license revocation, failing to obey a stop sign and giving an officer a false name on the 7200 block of 58th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 3200 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
Feb. 25 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and second-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North.
- Driving after license cancellation while speeding near the corner of 32nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- A driver failed to stop after a collision near the corner of Fairview Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.
Feb. 26 - Theft on the 7300 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Driving while impaired, fleeing an officer, careless driving and refusing to submit to a chemical or breath test near the corner of 38th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.
Feb. 27 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer near the corner of Fremont Avenue North and 33rd Avenue North.
- Harassment on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 28 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North.
