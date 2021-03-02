Included in the department’s Feb. 19 to 23 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 19 - Theft was reported on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North; 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 20 - Dangerous weapons and discharge of firearm within the municipality.
Feb. 21 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Feb. 22 - Vehicle theft on the 5200 block of Toledo Avenue North; Louisiana Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Mail theft on the 5300 block of 50th Avenue North; 5400 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Identity theft on the 3800 block of Douglas Drive North.
Feb. 23 - Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Vehicle theft on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.
