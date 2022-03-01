Included in the department’s Feb. 15-21 reports were these incidents:

crystal police badge

Feb. 15 - Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 43rd Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Possessing or trying to pay with counterfeit currency on the 5900 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road.

Feb. 16 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Winnetka Avenue North and 49th Avenue North.

- Tampering with a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer on the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle property damage on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Third-degree burglary and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 5300 block of Byron Avenue North.

Feb. 17 - Fourth-degree burglary on the 4400 block of Xenia Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Receiving stolen property, failing to stop after a traffic collision and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Quebec Avenue North.

Feb. 19 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit, possessing a firearm with no serial number, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and fleeing an officer near the corner of West Broadway and 56th Avenue North.

Feb. 20 - Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and refusing to submit to a chemical or breath test near the 54th Avenue North and Louisiana Avenue North.

- Possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place, possessing a firearm with no serial number, possessing a firearm with a previous felony conviction, fleeing an officer, driving after license suspension and motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.

Feb. 21 - Tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and fleeing an officer near the corner of West Broadway and Douglas Drive North.

