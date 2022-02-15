Included in the department’s Feb. 1-7 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 1 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3700 block of Crystal Lake Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree assault and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Feb. 2 - Possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a weapon near the corner of County Road 81 and Interstate 94.
- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
Feb. 3 - Driving while impaired, refusing to submit to a breath test, driving after license revocation, speeding and making an improper lane change near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North.
Feb. 3 - Trespass notice served on the 6600 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Nevada Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Regent Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.
Feb. 4 - Identity theft on the 7000 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 43rd Avenue North and Georgia Avenue North.
Feb. 5 - Speeding, possession of a small amount of marijuana and illegally transporting a firearm in a motor vehicle near the corner of County Road 81 and 51st Avenue North.
- Simple robbery on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Trespass notice served on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 6 - Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after license cancellation and a warrant arrest on the 6000 block of 41st Avenue.
Feb. 7 - Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Felony carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after license revocation and fleeing a police officer near the corner of 63rd Avenue North and Hampshire Avenue North.
- Second-degree aggravated robbery and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Driver failed to stop after collision on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Receiving stolen property, giving an officer a false name and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle on the 5100 block of West Broadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.