Included in the department’s Feb. 1-7 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 1 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3700 block of Crystal Lake Boulevard.

- Fifth-degree assault and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Feb. 2 - Possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a weapon near the corner of County Road 81 and Interstate 94.

- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

Feb. 3 - Driving while impaired, refusing to submit to a breath test, driving after license revocation, speeding and making an improper lane change near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North.

Feb. 3 - Trespass notice served on the 6600 block of 27th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Trespass notice served on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Nevada Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Regent Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.

Feb. 4 - Identity theft on the 7000 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 43rd Avenue North and Georgia Avenue North.

Feb. 5 - Speeding, possession of a small amount of marijuana and illegally transporting a firearm in a motor vehicle near the corner of County Road 81 and 51st Avenue North.

- Simple robbery on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Trespass notice served on the 4900 block of West Broadway.

Feb. 6 - Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

- Fourth-degree driving while impaired, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after license cancellation and a warrant arrest on the 6000 block of 41st Avenue.

Feb. 7 - Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 5300 block of Louisiana Avenue North.

- Felony carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after license revocation and fleeing a police officer near the corner of 63rd Avenue North and Hampshire Avenue North.

- Second-degree aggravated robbery and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Driver failed to stop after collision on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Receiving stolen property, giving an officer a false name and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle on the 5100 block of West Broadway.

