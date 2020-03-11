crystal cop car

Included in the department’s Feb. 26-March 4 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Feb. 26 - no address provided

Feb. 27 - no address provided

March 3 - no address provided

Controlled substance

Feb. 26 - on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Criminal damage to property

Feb. 26 - 6600 block of 41st Place North; 6400 block of 29th Avenue North

Feb. 28 - 6900 block of 54th Avenue North

March 2 - 5500 block of Douglas Drive North

Disturbing the peace

March 3 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North

Drugs

Feb. 26 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Fraud with a card

Feb. 26 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Feb. 27 - Crystal shopping center

Fraud by swindle

Feb. 27 - 5700 block of West Broadway

Obstruction

Feb. 26 - 5600 block of West Broadway

March 3 - Intersection of Douglas Drive and 32nd Avenue North

Possession hypodermic needle

March 2 - Intersection of 36th Avenue North and Yates Avenue North

Mail theft

Feb. 26 - 3500 block of Major Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

