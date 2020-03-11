Included in the department’s Feb. 26-March 4 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Feb. 26 - no address provided
Feb. 27 - no address provided
March 3 - no address provided
Controlled substance
Feb. 26 - on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Criminal damage to property
Feb. 26 - 6600 block of 41st Place North; 6400 block of 29th Avenue North
Feb. 28 - 6900 block of 54th Avenue North
March 2 - 5500 block of Douglas Drive North
Disturbing the peace
March 3 - 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North
Drugs
Feb. 26 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Fraud with a card
Feb. 26 - 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Feb. 27 - Crystal shopping center
Fraud by swindle
Feb. 27 - 5700 block of West Broadway
Obstruction
Feb. 26 - 5600 block of West Broadway
March 3 - Intersection of Douglas Drive and 32nd Avenue North
Possession hypodermic needle
March 2 - Intersection of 36th Avenue North and Yates Avenue North
Mail theft
Feb. 26 - 3500 block of Major Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.