Included in the department’s Dec. 9 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 9 - Theft on the 5400 block of Welcome Avenue North.
Dec. 10 - Theft on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road, the 4300 block of Jersey Avenue North and the 6700 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Assault on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- Felony carry of a weapon at the intersection of 36th and Georgia avenues north. - Robbery on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 12 - Theft on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North and on the 4700 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Assault on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 13 - Contempt of court on the 5400 block of 34th Place North.
- Assault on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 4800 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
Dec. 17 - Theft on the 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North, the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road and the 5400 block of West Broadway.
- Identity theft on the 7900 block of 30th Avenue North.
Dec. 18 - Drugs at the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 38th Avenue North and the intersection of 36th and Winnetka avenues north.
- Assault on the 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North.
Dec. 18 - Theft on the 5700 block of Nevada Avenue North.
Dec. 19 - Drugs at the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 20 - Drugs on the 3600 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Theft on the 5100 block of Florida Avenue North.
Dec. 21 - Theft on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North, on Willow Bend and on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Assault with a weapon on the 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
