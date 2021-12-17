Included in the department’s Dec. 7-13 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 7 - Check forgery with the intent to defraud on the 7800 block of 36th Street Avenue North.
Dec. 8 - Theft on the 6000 block of Bass Lake Road.
Dec. 10 - Theft on the 3300 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 11 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft, trespassing notice and a warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Dec. 12 - Trespassing notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.