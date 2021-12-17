Included in the department’s Dec. 7-13 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 7 - Check forgery with the intent to defraud on the 7800 block of 36th Street Avenue North.

Dec. 8 - Theft on the 6000 block of Bass Lake Road.

Dec. 10 - Theft on the 3300 block of Nevada Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree damage to property and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Douglas Drive North.

Dec. 11 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft, trespassing notice and a warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Dec. 12 - Trespassing notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

