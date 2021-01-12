crystal car

Included in the department’s Dec. 30 to Jan. 5 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 30 - Officers enforced 17 violations of parking during a snow emergency.

- Theft on the 7300 block of 32nd Avenue North.

Dec. 31 - Assault on the 5500 block of Quail Avenue North.

Jan. 1 - Stolen vehicle recovered at the intersection of Yates Avenue and Zane Place North.

Jan. 2 - Theft on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.

Jan. 3 - Theft on the 3800 block of Idaho Avenue North.

Jan. 4 - Crimes against railroad and allowing animals on tracks on the 5300 block of Perry Avenue North.

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

