Included in the department’s Dec. 28 to Jan. 3 reports were the following incidents:
Dec. 28 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 4300 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- A motor vehicle hit and run that resulted in property damage on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Dec. 29 - Check forgery on the 7000 block of 56th Avenue North.
Dec. 30 - Theft on the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property on the 5700 block of Quail Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property on the 5700 block of Perry Avenue North.
Dec. 31 - Fifth-degree assault on the 5100 block of 53rd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
