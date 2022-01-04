Included in the department’s Dec. 21-27 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 21 - Check forgery on the 3200 block of Maryland Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving while impaired and second-degree driving while impaired on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

crystal pd badge

Dec. 22 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue North.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Second-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Corvallis Avenue North.

Dec. 23 - First-degree damage to property on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.

Dec. 24 - Theft by swindle on the 5200 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- First-degree damage to property on the 5300 block of 50th Avenue North.

- First-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and theft of a motor vehicle and property on the 2800 block of Hampshire Avenue North.

Dec. 25 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 4600 block of Adair Avenue North.

Dec. 26 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.

Dec. 27 - Theft of property on the 3600 block of Brunswick Avenue North.

- Theft of property on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

