Included in the department’s Dec. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 20 - Two warrant arrests on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 57th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Theft, warrant arrest and giving an officer a false name on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Driving after license cancellation near the corner of 32nd Avenue North and Sumter Avenue North.
- Theft on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
Dec. 21 - Third-degree driving while impaired, refusing to submit to a chemical test and obstructing the legal process on the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue North.
- Theft and financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3600 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Xenia Avenue North.
Dec. 22 - Theft and trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired and failing to stop following a traffic collision on the 7000 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of Sherburne Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 23 - Second-degree driving while impaired, fleeing a police officer, drug possession and failing to stop after a traffic collision near the corner of Welcome Avenue North and Corvallis Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle on the 3700 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 24 - Financial transaction fraud on the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue North.
- Theft and trespass notice served on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Driver failed to stop after traffic collision near the corner of West Broadway and 56th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 25 - Theft on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 6500 block of 44th Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 26 - Theft on the 6900 block of Bass Lake Road.
