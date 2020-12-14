crystal badge

Included in the department’s Dec. 2 to 7 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 2 - Neglect or endangerment of a child on the 5700 block of Twin Lake Terrace.

- Dangerous weapons at the intersection of Welcome and Corvallis avenues north.

Dec. 3 - Trespassing on the 5700 block of West Broadway and the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3200 block of Florida Avenue North.

Dec. 4 - Fraud on the 7500 block of 59th Place North and the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Threats on the 5300 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

Dec. 5 - Theft on the 300 block of Willow Bend and the 5500 block of West Broadway.

Dec. 6 - Fleeing a police officer on foot on the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue North.

- Interfering with a police officer on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

Dec. 7 - Weapons complaint on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

