Included in the department’s Dec. 2 to 7 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 2 - Neglect or endangerment of a child on the 5700 block of Twin Lake Terrace.
- Dangerous weapons at the intersection of Welcome and Corvallis avenues north.
Dec. 3 - Trespassing on the 5700 block of West Broadway and the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3200 block of Florida Avenue North.
Dec. 4 - Fraud on the 7500 block of 59th Place North and the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Threats on the 5300 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 5 - Theft on the 300 block of Willow Bend and the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 6 - Fleeing a police officer on foot on the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
- Interfering with a police officer on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Dec. 7 - Weapons complaint on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.