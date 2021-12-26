Included in the department’s Dec. 14-20 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 14 - Theft on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
- Robbery on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 15 - Theft by swindle on the 3300 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
Dec. 15 - Identity theft and financial transaction card fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 17 - Theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 18 - Third-degree possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug on the 5000 block of 56th Avenue North.
Dec. 18 - A driver who caused great bodily harm left the scene after causing a collision near the corner of Airport Road and County Road 81.
Dec. 20 - Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue.
