Included in the department’s Dec. 13-19 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 13 - Fourth-degree property damage on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Two thefts on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Weapons complaint on the 6800 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 14 - Two mail thefts on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Nevada Avenue North.
Dec. 15 - Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon near the corner of 62nd Avenue North and Louisiana Avenue North.
Dec. 16 - Warrant arrest and giving an officer a false name on the 5100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Identity theft on the 4300 block of Colorado Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Identity theft on the 2900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Mail theft on the 3400 block of Major Avenue North.
- Mail theft on the 3500 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Yates Avenue North.
Dec. 17 - Third-degree damage to property on the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue North.
- Theft and third-degree damage to property on the 8300 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Check forgery on the 6600 block of 46th Place North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North.
- Failing to stop and give information following a traffic collision on 6000 block of County Road 81.
- Motor vehicle property damage on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 5800 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
Dec. 18 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Traffic collision on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Drug possession and warrant arrest on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 19 - Theft on the 3200 block of Zane Avenue North.
