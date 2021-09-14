Included in the department’s Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 31 - Burglary on the 4500 block of Welcome Avenue North
- Theft of a vehicle on the 6700 block of Lombardy Lane
- Damage to property at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Scott Avenue North
- Assault on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North
- Robbery on the 5500 block of West Broadway
Sept. 1 - Theft of a vehicle on the 3300 block of Brunswick Avenue North
- Theft on the 3400 block of Yates Avenue North; 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North
- Mail theft on the 3800 block of Florida Avenue North
- Burglary on the 3500 block of Major Avenue North
- Credit card fraud on the 5600 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North
- K-9 assisted another agency at the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North
Sept. 2 - Disorderly conduct at the intersection of Bass Lake Road and West Broadway
- Damage to property on the 100 block of Willow Bend
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend; 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North
Sept. 3 - Damage to property on the 4400 block of Xenia Avenue North
Sept. 4 - Drugs and paraphernalia at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North
- Theft on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North
- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North
Sept. 5 - No activity reported
Sept. 6 - Disorderly conduct on the 4900 block of West Broadway; 5500 block of Douglas Drive North
- Receiving stolen property and assault on the 4900 block of West Broadway
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
