Included in the department’s Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 31 - Burglary on the 4500 block of Welcome Avenue North

- Theft of a vehicle on the 6700 block of Lombardy Lane

- Damage to property at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Scott Avenue North

- Assault on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North

- Robbery on the 5500 block of West Broadway

Sept. 1 - Theft of a vehicle on the 3300 block of Brunswick Avenue North

- Theft on the 3400 block of Yates Avenue North; 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North

- Mail theft on the 3800 block of Florida Avenue North

- Burglary on the 3500 block of Major Avenue North

- Credit card fraud on the 5600 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North

- K-9 assisted another agency at the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North

Sept. 2 - Disorderly conduct at the intersection of Bass Lake Road and West Broadway

- Damage to property on the 100 block of Willow Bend

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend; 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North

Sept. 3 - Damage to property on the 4400 block of Xenia Avenue North

Sept. 4 - Drugs and paraphernalia at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North

- Theft on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North

- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North

Sept. 5 - No activity reported

Sept. 6 - Disorderly conduct on the 4900 block of West Broadway; 5500 block of Douglas Drive North

- Receiving stolen property and assault on the 4900 block of West Broadway

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

