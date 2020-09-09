crystal cop car

Included in the department’s Aug. 27 to Sept. 3 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Aug. 27 - 3200 block of Florida Avenue North

Aug. 31 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North

Burglary

Aug. 27 - 4700 block of 58th Avenue North

Controlled substance

Aug. 31 - Intersection of Douglas Drive North and 48th Avenue North

Fraud with a card

Aug. 28 - 3200 block of Vera Cruz; 5300 block of Idaho Avenue North

Aug. 31 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North

Theft

Aug. 27 - 7000 block of 35th Avenue North; 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Aug. 28 - 3400 block of Welcome Avenue North; 4600 block of Hampshire Avenue North; 7700 block of 36th Avenue North

Aug. 31 - 8000 block of 33rd Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 3500 block of Douglas Drive North; 6000 block of Bass Lake Road

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

