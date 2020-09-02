Crystal badge

Included in the department’s Aug. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:

Burglary

Aug. 19 - on the 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 6800 block of 61st Avenue North

Carrying gun in public place

Aug. 20 - 5600 block of West Broadway

Criminal damage to property

Aug. 24 - 6800 block of Markwood Drive North

Fraud

Aug. 20 - 5600 block of Twin Lake Terrace

Harassment

Aug. 19 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North

Aug. 24 - 5700 block of Perry Avenue North

Robbery

Aug. 24 - 2700 block of Douglas Drive North

Theft

Aug. 19 - Willow Bend; 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Aug. 20 - 5600 block of West Broadway Avenue North

Aug. 24 - 5500 block of Douglas Drive North; 5400 block of Douglas Drive North; 5300 block of Douglas Drive North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

