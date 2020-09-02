Included in the department’s Aug. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:
Burglary
Aug. 19 - on the 5200 block of Douglas Drive North; 6800 block of 61st Avenue North
Carrying gun in public place
Aug. 20 - 5600 block of West Broadway
Criminal damage to property
Aug. 24 - 6800 block of Markwood Drive North
Fraud
Aug. 20 - 5600 block of Twin Lake Terrace
Harassment
Aug. 19 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North
Aug. 24 - 5700 block of Perry Avenue North
Robbery
Aug. 24 - 2700 block of Douglas Drive North
Theft
Aug. 19 - Willow Bend; 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
Aug. 20 - 5600 block of West Broadway Avenue North
Aug. 24 - 5500 block of Douglas Drive North; 5400 block of Douglas Drive North; 5300 block of Douglas Drive North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.